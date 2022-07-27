Gqeberha boy, 6, strangled in revenge killing horror
Ex-boyfriend of Thabang Klaas’s mother hands himself over to police after gruesome discovery of body near Swartkops
By Riaan Marais - 27 July 2022
As little Thabang Klaas tucked into the packet of chips his mother’s ex-boyfriend bought him, he could not have known that it would be the last thing he would ever eat.
A short while later Thabang, six, was strangled, and his body dumped in a field in Swartkops...
