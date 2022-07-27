×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Gqeberha boy, 6, strangled in revenge killing horror

Ex-boyfriend of Thabang Klaas’s mother hands himself over to police after gruesome discovery of body near Swartkops

Premium
By Riaan Marais - 27 July 2022

As little Thabang Klaas tucked into the packet of chips his mother’s ex-boyfriend bought him, he could not have known that it would be the last thing he would ever eat.

A short while later Thabang, six, was strangled, and his body dumped in a field in Swartkops...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

‘There should be equal pay’: Praise for Banyana as fans greet Wafcon champions
Gift of the Givers officially open 13th borehole in parched metro

Most Read