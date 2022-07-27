Gelvandale hip-hop star living her childhood dream
By Roslyn Baatjies - 27 July 2022
From the age of three, all Gelvandale hip-hop sensation Tamia Moodley wanted to do was sing and dance — and finally, at the age of 20, one of her original songs has hit the airwaves.
The singer and songwriter, who goes by the stage name Mia Liyah, has written several songs inspired by personal experiences and the issues which affect the youth...
