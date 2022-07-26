Young model brings smiles to faces of less fortunate
By Roslyn Baatjies - 26 July 2022
When nine-year-old Bayley Myburgh’s mother enrolled her at a modelling school five years ago, it was as a result of her letter to Santa wanting to have more people smile.
But the Bloemendal resident never expected her daughter to excel to such an extent both locally and nationally in the short time she was there...
