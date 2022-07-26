×

Pensioner’s 700km walk breathes new life into Hankey children’s centre

By Naziziphiwo Buso - 26 July 2022

Seven-hundred kilometres, R100,000 and an 88-year-old man — together, these three elements are set to change the lives of some of Hankey’s most vulnerable children. 

A fire in 2021 that gutted a temporary place of safety for the area’s children ignited a spark in Chris Bradley to immediately rebuild the Thárros Family Centre and restore hope to dozens of little ones who seek refuge there...

