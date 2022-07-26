Pensioner’s 700km walk breathes new life into Hankey children’s centre
Premium
By Naziziphiwo Buso - 26 July 2022
Seven-hundred kilometres, R100,000 and an 88-year-old man — together, these three elements are set to change the lives of some of Hankey’s most vulnerable children.
A fire in 2021 that gutted a temporary place of safety for the area’s children ignited a spark in Chris Bradley to immediately rebuild the Thárros Family Centre and restore hope to dozens of little ones who seek refuge there...
Pensioner’s 700km walk breathes new life into Hankey children’s centre
Seven-hundred kilometres, R100,000 and an 88-year-old man — together, these three elements are set to change the lives of some of Hankey’s most vulnerable children.
A fire in 2021 that gutted a temporary place of safety for the area’s children ignited a spark in Chris Bradley to immediately rebuild the Thárros Family Centre and restore hope to dozens of little ones who seek refuge there...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics