×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Nelson Mandela Bay hospital’s maternity ward emergency

Dire staff and equipment shortages taking toll on medics and patients at Dora Nginza

Premium
By Zamandulo Malonde - 26 July 2022

An exhausted young doctor stands in the passage of Dora Nginza Hospital at 1pm on Monday.

He has been at work since 8am the previous day...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Gift of the Givers officially open 13th borehole in parched metro
A walk through the lives of those left behind after the Marikana tragedy

Most Read