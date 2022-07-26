×

Muir pupil top of class in national geography competition

By Zamandulo Malonde - 26 July 2022

 

A Muir College pupil was named SA’s top grade 6  pupil after delivering an excellent performance at the first South African National Geography Olympiad Primary...

