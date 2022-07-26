Twenty-year-old Lukhanyo Ndeya was sentenced in the New Brighton Regional Court on Monday to 12 years behind bars for his role in the armed robbery of a day care centre in 2021.
Ndeya was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said Ndeya was one of three people who forcefully entered a day care centre in Jakavula Street, Kwazakhele, by kicking open the kitchen door on September 14 2021.
The robbers were armed with knives and a gun.
“They demanded cellphones and cash from the owner and his wife, and fled the scene after taking three cellphones, personal jewellery, cash and a laptop.
“A business robbery case was opened by Kwazakele SAPS [and] one of the suspects was later identified and arrested, and after successful investigation by the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Yolandi Mynhard, he was sentenced yesterday [Monday],” Beetge said.
Man, 20, jailed for robbing Kwazakhele day care centre
