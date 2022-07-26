×

News

Man, 20, jailed for robbing Kwazakhele day care centre

By Naziziphiwo Buso - 26 July 2022
Lukhanyo Ndeya, 20, was jailed for 12 years on Monday
DOING TIME: Lukhanyo Ndeya, 20, was jailed for  12 years on Monday
Image: Picture: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

Twenty-year-old Lukhanyo Ndeya was sentenced in the New Brighton Regional Court on Monday to 12 years behind bars  for his role in the armed robbery of a day care centre in 2021. 

Ndeya was also declared unfit to possess a firearm. 

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said Ndeya was one of three people who forcefully entered a day care centre in Jakavula Street, Kwazakhele, by kicking open the kitchen door on September 14 2021. 

The robbers were armed with knives and a gun.

“They demanded cellphones and cash from the owner and his wife, and fled the scene after taking three cellphones, personal jewellery, cash and a laptop. 

“A business robbery case was opened by Kwazakele SAPS [and] one of the suspects was later identified and arrested, and after successful investigation by the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Yolandi Mynhard, he was sentenced yesterday [Monday],” Beetge said. 

