What could you do with 38,000 old refrigerators? Or how about 166,000 pairs of old swimming goggles?
Turn them into products for little shoppers to explore their imaginations.
That is right, the Checkers Little Shop is back by popular demand, and this time the 24 new collectable minis are made from 100% recycled plastic and responsibly sourced paper.
The mini collectables include some of SA’s most recognisable brands, including a Sixty60 delivery bike, Nescafe Gold coffee, Baby Soft toilet paper, Huggies Gold nappies, Lindt chocolate, Tastic Rice, FutureLife and even Simple Truth plant-based sausages.
As part of the supermarket’s ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability, the minis are made from 100% recycled plastic — including discarded refrigerators, water bottles and goggles.
The handy collector’s case is also locally made and 100% recyclable.
Exclusive to Xtra Savings members, customers will receive a free Little Shop collectable for every R200 spent in Checkers, Checkers Hyper, Checkers Foods and via Sixty60.
Joining the Xtra Savings programme is free of charge, and customers who buy any participating brands and swipe their rewards card also stand to win their share of R100,000 in prizes.
Any unwanted or duplicate Little Shop collectibles can be donated to educational and remedial institutions via special collection boxes in stores.
The campaign follows the hugely successful Little Shop 1 and Little Shop 2, and runs until stocks last.
In total, about 38,000 recycled refrigerators, 166,000 pairs of recycled goggles and 210,000 plastic bottles were used to create the Checkers Little Shop 3 minis.
HeraldLIVE
Little Shop is back to keep children entertained
Image: SUPPLIED
What could you do with 38,000 old refrigerators? Or how about 166,000 pairs of old swimming goggles?
Turn them into products for little shoppers to explore their imaginations.
That is right, the Checkers Little Shop is back by popular demand, and this time the 24 new collectable minis are made from 100% recycled plastic and responsibly sourced paper.
The mini collectables include some of SA’s most recognisable brands, including a Sixty60 delivery bike, Nescafe Gold coffee, Baby Soft toilet paper, Huggies Gold nappies, Lindt chocolate, Tastic Rice, FutureLife and even Simple Truth plant-based sausages.
As part of the supermarket’s ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability, the minis are made from 100% recycled plastic — including discarded refrigerators, water bottles and goggles.
The handy collector’s case is also locally made and 100% recyclable.
Exclusive to Xtra Savings members, customers will receive a free Little Shop collectable for every R200 spent in Checkers, Checkers Hyper, Checkers Foods and via Sixty60.
Joining the Xtra Savings programme is free of charge, and customers who buy any participating brands and swipe their rewards card also stand to win their share of R100,000 in prizes.
Any unwanted or duplicate Little Shop collectibles can be donated to educational and remedial institutions via special collection boxes in stores.
The campaign follows the hugely successful Little Shop 1 and Little Shop 2, and runs until stocks last.
In total, about 38,000 recycled refrigerators, 166,000 pairs of recycled goggles and 210,000 plastic bottles were used to create the Checkers Little Shop 3 minis.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics