Minister of justice and correctional services Ronald Lamola will provide a detailed update on a high-profile extradition and mutual legal assistance matters.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | Justice minister Ronald Lamola’s update on ‘high–profile extradition’
To start at 3pm
Minister of justice and correctional services Ronald Lamola will provide a detailed update on a high-profile extradition and mutual legal assistance matters.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics