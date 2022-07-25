SA cannot afford to ditch coal-fired power stations, says EFF
Red berets admin boss insists emerging economies can’t move away from coal at the behest of developed counterparts
As the energy crisis continues to plunge the country into endless blackouts, Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and renewable energy are not the solution to SA’s power shortage woes.
This is according to EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini, who was speaking to TimesLIVE Premium on a range of issues...
SA cannot afford to ditch coal-fired power stations, says EFF
Red berets admin boss insists emerging economies can’t move away from coal at the behest of developed counterparts
Political journalist
As the energy crisis continues to plunge the country into endless blackouts, Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and renewable energy are not the solution to SA’s power shortage woes.
This is according to EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini, who was speaking to TimesLIVE Premium on a range of issues...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics