A 28-year-old Potchefstroom rapist has been given a 25-year sentence for the rape of a 14-year-old on April 1.
North West police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena said the man was sentenced by the Ventersdorp magistrate’s court last week after the victim’s aunt found him raping the teenager inside a toilet in Appeldraai Village, close to Ventersdorp, in the early hours of the morning.
Police located and arrested him on April 5.
“Due to excellent investigations by Constable Nataniel Lephoi of the Potchefstroom family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit, the accused was found guilty and sentenced to 25 years imprisonment on two counts of rape,” Kwena said.
The rapist has been declared unfit to possess a firearm in terms of the Firearms Act, and his name was included in the National Child Protection Register as a person unsuitable to work with children.
Rapist gets swift justice after April arrest
