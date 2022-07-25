Gqeberha residents draw the line on unmarked speed bumps
By Riaan Marais - 25 July 2022
Speed bumps along one of the busiest streets in Walmer Heights got a fresh lick of paint when a group of residents decided to take public safety into their own hands.
In recent years, the lines painted on the speed bumps along Sibelius Street have slowly faded and are no longer visible, causing dangerous conditions for drivers who do not know the area or are unaware of the traffic-calming measures...
