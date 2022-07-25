Electrical trips in 'heavy mist conditions': Load-shedding may be implemented at short notice

Eskom says more than 2,000MW of generation capacity has been removed from the network after an electrical fault tripped five generating units at Kriel power station on Monday morning.
The power utility has warned that load-shedding may be implemented at short notice should further capacity losses occur.
“During the early hours of this morning, there were two electrical faults in quick succession in the high-voltage yard at Kriel power station.
"The fault, which appears to be related to the heavy mist conditions experienced at the time, is under investigation.
"The first fault caused units 1, 2 and 3 of the power station to trip, while the second fault tripped units 4 and 5. Unit 6 was offline at the time. The incident removed more than 2,000MW of generation capacity from the network,” it said.
Eskom said while some generation units at other power stations are expected to return to service during the day, these will take time to load to full capacity.
“Should there be any further loss of generation capacity during the day, or some units fail to return to service as anticipated, load-shedding may be required to be implemented at short notice.
“We currently have 1,018MW on planned maintenance, while another 17,022MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.”
The power utility said its teams are working hard to return as many of the units to service as possible.
