A 55-year-old Bethelsdorp man is expected to appear in court later on Monday on charges of attempted murder, pointing a firearm and cruelty to animals in terms of the Animal Cruelty Act.
This comes after an alleged family dispute on Sunday.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the man was arrested at a house in Salt Lake.
Janse van Rensburg said the incident happened on Sunday afternoon.
“It is alleged that at about 2.30pm the complainant was at home in Rensburg Street, Salt Lake, when an argument broke out with a family member.
“After the argument, the complainant went outside to the yard and was approached by the suspect who pointed a firearm at him.
“The suspect allegedly fired a shot towards the complainant, however, the shot missed him and hit his dog in the neck.
“The complainant was not injured. The dog was taken to a veterinary clinic for treatment.”
The suspect was arrested and
would appear in the Gelvandale Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
“The licensed 9mm firearm was also confiscated from the suspect,” Janse van Rensburg said.
Bethelsdorp man arrested after dog shot in neck
Garden Route reporter
