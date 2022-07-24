Two Nelson Mandela Bay men jailed for gender-based violence crimes

Two Gqeberha men recently received lengthy sentences after being convicted of heinous gender-based violence crimes in separate cases.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Mpumelelo Mpikoli, 56, was arrested in June 2021 after the mother of an 11-year-old girl from Qunu in Booysen Park opened a case of rape in September 2020 against her boyfriend for allegedly raping her daughter.
“The child was subjected to the abuse from 2018 and when she reported the matter to a school counsellor, the case was opened.
“The rapes took place while the child’s mother was at work,” Naidu said.
In April 2022, he was found guilty and on July 20 he was sentenced on two counts of rape and two counts of sexual grooming.
“On each of the rape cases, he was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment and on the sexual grooming cases he was sentenced to five years on each case.
“The one rape and the two sexual grooming cases will run concurrent with the first count of rape.
“Effectively, he will serve 20 years in prison.”
In the other case, Kyle Barnes, 19, will spend 15 years behind bars for killing his pregnant girlfriend, Cynthia Williams, in October 2021.
Williams, 16, at the time, was found buried in the backyard of her boyfriend’s family house in Bauhinia Crescent in Thomas Gamble, Kariega.
“Williams was stabbed several times by her boyfriend, Kyle Barnes,” Naidu said.
“He remained in custody until the finalisation of his case.
“On July 21, he was sentenced in the Gqeberha high court to 15 years’ imprisonment for murder and two years for defeating the ends of justice.
“The defeating the ends of justice will run concurrent with the murder sentence.
“He will serve an effective 15 years in prison.”
Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene welcomed the sentencing.
“Justice must be served on these cold-hearted, callous and merciless human beings who have absolutely no respect for women and children.
“The brutality of gender-based violence is extremely concerning and alarming, therefore the culprits must be dealt with decisively.”
HeraldLIVE
Two Nelson Mandela Bay men jailed for gender-based violence crimes
Image: Picture: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44
Two Gqeberha men recently received lengthy sentences after being convicted of heinous gender-based violence crimes in separate cases.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Mpumelelo Mpikoli, 56, was arrested in June 2021 after the mother of an 11-year-old girl from Qunu in Booysen Park opened a case of rape in September 2020 against her boyfriend for allegedly raping her daughter.
“The child was subjected to the abuse from 2018 and when she reported the matter to a school counsellor, the case was opened.
“The rapes took place while the child’s mother was at work,” Naidu said.
In April 2022, he was found guilty and on July 20 he was sentenced on two counts of rape and two counts of sexual grooming.
“On each of the rape cases, he was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment and on the sexual grooming cases he was sentenced to five years on each case.
“The one rape and the two sexual grooming cases will run concurrent with the first count of rape.
“Effectively, he will serve 20 years in prison.”
In the other case, Kyle Barnes, 19, will spend 15 years behind bars for killing his pregnant girlfriend, Cynthia Williams, in October 2021.
Williams, 16, at the time, was found buried in the backyard of her boyfriend’s family house in Bauhinia Crescent in Thomas Gamble, Kariega.
“Williams was stabbed several times by her boyfriend, Kyle Barnes,” Naidu said.
“He remained in custody until the finalisation of his case.
“On July 21, he was sentenced in the Gqeberha high court to 15 years’ imprisonment for murder and two years for defeating the ends of justice.
“The defeating the ends of justice will run concurrent with the murder sentence.
“He will serve an effective 15 years in prison.”
Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene welcomed the sentencing.
“Justice must be served on these cold-hearted, callous and merciless human beings who have absolutely no respect for women and children.
“The brutality of gender-based violence is extremely concerning and alarming, therefore the culprits must be dealt with decisively.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics