News

Sihle Zikalala loses ANC KZN leadership race

Siboniso Duma elected new ANC chairperson in the province

By TIMESLIVE - 24 July 2022
Newly elected ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Siboniso Duma is congratulated by former chairperson Sihle Zikalala.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

KZN premier Sihle Zikalala has been voted out of the position of ANC provincial chairperson.

Zikalala was defeated by ANC MPL Siboniso Duma.

Duma's slate, who were part of the so called Taliban faction, made a clean sweep.

Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu was chosen as Duma's deputy.

The province also has a new provincial secretary after Mdumiseni Ntuli lost to Bheki Mtolo. Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka retained his position as deputy provincial secretary. Former Newcastle mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba was elected treasurer.

The conference will on Sunday nominate and vote for additional members of the provincial executive committee.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was expected to address the gathering on Sunday.

TimesLIVE

 

