Four people died on Sunday in two vehicle accidents in Gqeberha.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said detectives were investigating two separate cases of culpable homicide following the early morning incidents.
“In the first incident, at about 2am, the driver of a Volvo truck with two trailers was travelling down Addo Road, Markman, when suddenly he felt something hit the back trailer.
“He stopped and discovered that a silver VW Polo had crashed into the trailer.
“The driver and his two passengers had tragically passed away on impact.”
She said the names and ages of the victims would be released once formal identification was complete.
“In a second incident, at 7am, police were notified of an unknown male lying on the M19 road.
“It is alleged that a vehicle had struck the pedestrian without stopping at the scene.
“The unidentified man passed away on the scene.”
The man, in his thirties, was clad in a red T-shirt, navy and black windbreaker jacket, white and navy blue stripped trousers, white wool gloves and white Nike sneakers, she said.
Anyone who may be able to help identify the man or has information about the incident can contact Detective Sergeant Luyanda Maneli on 082-697-5845 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or the nearest police station.
HeraldLIVE
Four die in two Gqeberha road accidents
