×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Brrrr ... it's snowing over parts of SA

24 July 2022
Suthentira Govender
Senior reporter
Snow at St Bernard's Peak Mountain Lodge in the Drakensberg
Snow at St Bernard's Peak Mountain Lodge in the Drakensberg
Image: St Bernard's Peak Mountain Lodge via Facebook

The Drakensberg resembled a winter wonderland on Sunday morning as snow fell over some parts.

According to Snow Report SA, snow has fallen over the southern Drakensberg and Kokstad.

Snow Report predicted earlier in the week that snowfall was expected in KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Lesotho.

"Low-level snow at a level reachable by ordinary vehicle is a possibility in some areas," it said.

Snow over the Drakensberg
Snow over the Drakensberg
Image: Southern Drakensberg Toursim via Facebook

"In The Eastern Cape, a little over 10cm of snow is possible on the high mountain passes near Tiffindell Ski Resort and the Barkly Pass.

"Snowfalls are also possible at higher elevations in the southern Drakensberg and on Sani Pass.

"In the Western Cape, a light dusting of snow is possible on the Swartberg range near Ladismith, Oudtshoorn and De Rust."

Resorts in the southern Drakensberg shared images of light snowfall.

TimesLIVE

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Gift of the Givers officially open 13th borehole in parched metro
A walk through the lives of those left behind after the Marikana tragedy

Most Read