Police have arrested four people accused of stealing from the Enyobeni tavern tragedy victims in Scenery Park, East London, on June 26.
DispatchLIVE previously reported that thieves had stolen from the dead.
On Friday evening, police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said the suspects, aged between 16 and 21, were arrested on Thursday and Friday in their homes.
A 16-year-old was arrested on Friday.
“[He] has been handed over in the custody of his parents in terms of the Child Justice Act which stipulates that an underage child may not be detained in the police cells,” Kinana said.
“The stolen and recovered items included shoes, weaves, clothes and a watch belonging to some of the children who died during the incident.
“Some of the stolen items have been positively identified by families, while others are yet to be identified.
“They were recovered in the homes of the suspects.
“As part of the ongoing investigation by crime intelligence, SAPS detectives followed up on information which prompted the arrest of suspects believed to have been involved in stealing from the deceased’s bodies.”
Four arrested for 'stealing from the dead' at Enyobeni
Kinana said cases of theft, possession of suspected stolen property and defeating the ends of justice had been opened.
“The arrested suspects are not linked to the deaths of 21 children as there is no evidence to suggest their involvement at this stage,” he said.
Kinana said the investigation of the cause of death continued.
“At the right time, the affected families will be informed,” he said.
The suspects are expected to appear in the East London magistrate’s court on Monday.
