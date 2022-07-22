×

News

Woman arrested for allegedly stealing from mom’s estate

By Herald Reporter - 22 July 2022
Mariaan le Roux, 44, is accused of misappropriating funds from her mother's estate and appeared in Gqeberha's commercial crime's court on Thursday
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

A Gqeberha woman accused of misappropriating more than R698,000 from her late mother’s estate was released on bail on Thursday.

Mariaan le Roux, 44, appeared in the city’s commercial crime’s court  after being arrested by the Hawks on theft charges.

It is alleged Le Roux, in her capacity as an administrator of her mother Maria Christina Senekal’s estate, misappropriated the estate’s funds for her personal enrichment, between June 2017 and November 2019.

Senekal had needed an administrator as she suffered from dementia. 

According to provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, after Senekal’s death, Le Roux had to meet with her siblings to decide on a suitable executor.

Le Roux, as the previous administrator, had to give an account on how she had administrated Senekal’s estate.

Discrepancies were identified and the matter was reported to the Hawks.

The matter was postponed to September 1 for the defence to receive a copy of the docket.

