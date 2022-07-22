Proposed power line sours citrus sector
Research group fears electromagnetic fields will harm cultivars and bee colonies

By Guy Rogers - 22 July 2022
Citrus compromised and bee colonies disrupted are among the concerns raised over a potential power line through the Kruisrivier Valley north of Kariega.
Citrus Research International is objecting to Eskom’s proposed routing of a new power line, with concerns that electromagnetic fields will compromise precious citrus cultivar gene sources maintained on a farm in the valley...
