×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Proposed power line sours citrus sector

Research group fears electromagnetic fields will harm cultivars and bee colonies

Premium
By Guy Rogers - 22 July 2022

Citrus compromised and bee colonies disrupted are among the concerns raised over a potential power line through the Kruisrivier Valley north of Kariega.

Citrus Research International is objecting to Eskom’s proposed routing of a new power line, with concerns that electromagnetic fields will compromise precious citrus cultivar gene sources maintained on a farm in the valley...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Gift of the Givers officially open 13th borehole in parched metro
A walk through the lives of those left behind after the Marikana tragedy

Most Read