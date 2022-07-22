Passengers endure icy ‘bus ride from hell’
Cracked window blows out on marathon trip from East London to Cape Town
By Naziziphiwo Buso - 22 July 2022
Any chance of a relaxing and scenic drive for a group of Citiliner passengers went out the window after one of the luxury coach’s large panes of glass shattered on the way to the Western Cape.
For more than 13 freezing hours, passengers on board the full bus shivered and clung to one another to keep warm overnight on Tuesday and for much of Wednesday...
