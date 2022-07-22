×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

METRO MATTERS | Sewage lake swamps Bay sports field

Pigs wallow in pools on the sidelines during rugby, soccer and netball practice in Kleinskool

By Yolanda Palezweni - 22 July 2022

Sports teams are kicking up a stink over the Kleinskool sports field that has been left soggy with sewage rising from underground, forcing them to ditch practice and matches.

The bubbling, foul-smelling pond of filth has also started to stream down into nearby homes in the  northern areas suburb, forcing residents to dig trenches to channel the waste away...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Gift of the Givers officially open 13th borehole in parched metro
A walk through the lives of those left behind after the Marikana tragedy

Most Read