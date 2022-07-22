METRO MATTERS | Sewage lake swamps Bay sports field
Pigs wallow in pools on the sidelines during rugby, soccer and netball practice in Kleinskool
By Yolanda Palezweni - 22 July 2022
Sports teams are kicking up a stink over the Kleinskool sports field that has been left soggy with sewage rising from underground, forcing them to ditch practice and matches.
The bubbling, foul-smelling pond of filth has also started to stream down into nearby homes in the northern areas suburb, forcing residents to dig trenches to channel the waste away...
