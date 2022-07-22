×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Govan Mbeki Avenue plunged into darkness after vandals strike

By Simtembile Mgidi - 22 July 2022

Dozens of street lights along Govan Mbeki Avenue have gone dark as vandals have cut underground cables and stripped white control boxes.

With the street in darkness, vandals have targeted municipal buildings, with railings stolen at the Mfanasekhaya Gqobose Building and air-conditioners damaged at another municipal building across the street...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Gift of the Givers officially open 13th borehole in parched metro
A walk through the lives of those left behind after the Marikana tragedy

Most Read