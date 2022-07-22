Govan Mbeki Avenue plunged into darkness after vandals strike
By Simtembile Mgidi - 22 July 2022
Dozens of street lights along Govan Mbeki Avenue have gone dark as vandals have cut underground cables and stripped white control boxes.
With the street in darkness, vandals have targeted municipal buildings, with railings stolen at the Mfanasekhaya Gqobose Building and air-conditioners damaged at another municipal building across the street...
Govan Mbeki Avenue plunged into darkness after vandals strike
Dozens of street lights along Govan Mbeki Avenue have gone dark as vandals have cut underground cables and stripped white control boxes.
With the street in darkness, vandals have targeted municipal buildings, with railings stolen at the Mfanasekhaya Gqobose Building and air-conditioners damaged at another municipal building across the street...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics