Cyril Ramaphosa averts subpoena with reply to questions on Friday morning

President Cyril Ramaphosa has replied to the 31 questions the public protector posed about an incident at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo, thus averting a planned subpoena.
“We confirm receipt,” said the public protector's spokesperson, Oupa Segalwe.
Ramaphosa’s answers on Friday morning were three days late and their contents are not known. He had failed to respond to the Phala Phala questions by Monday, the second deadline set for his input. He had asked for another extension to Friday with the request denied only on the day the responses were due.
Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Ramaphosa’s reply was sent at 10am.
“There was never an intention not to respond to the public protector,” Magwenya said.
On Tuesday, acting public protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka said she would compel Ramaphosa to respond to the now provisionally suspended incumbent, advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
