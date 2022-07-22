Brave student foils cellphone thieves
Community pitches in to help apprehend suspect after drama in Central park
By Tshepiso Mametela - 22 July 2022
Gqeberha students say they are living in fear after a robbery at a popular park in Central on Wednesday.
Chaotic scenes of angry community members using sticks and stones to beat an alleged thief unfolded after three robbers accosted two women enjoying a leisurely afternoon at Nelson Square Park...
