Due to the high consumption rate, now at 270 megalitres a day — 40ML/d over the 230ML/d target — and the extraction restrictions, western parts of the city are likely to experience intermittent water supply, the metro has warned.
“Currently, the metro can only extract 30 megalitres from the Churchill Dam,” Nelson Mandela Bay water and sanitation director Barry Martin said.
“This will lead to a shortage of water in the western areas as the city will not be able to keep pace with the demand.
“The metro is not extracting any water from the Impofu Dam due to the relocation of the barge to a point within the dam that stores the most supply.
“Work is under way in this regard and is expected to be completed by July 29.
“Once restored, the supply from the stored area will provide water for a further 120 days.”
The warning means residents in the following areas may experience water outages, or low water pressure for a significant period until demand drops, and extraction resumes at the Impofu Dam:
- Humewood;
- Humerail;
- South End;
- Central;
- Mount Croix;
- North End;
- Schoenmakerskop;
- Kini Bay;
- Blue Horizon Bay;
- Newton Park;
- Korsten;
- Neave Industrial;
- Sydenham;
- Sidwell;
- Kensington;
- North End;
- New Brighton;
- Mill Park;
- Greenacres;
- Glendinningvale;
- Linkside;
- Glenhurd;
- Schauderville;
- Parsons Hill;
- Sardinia Bay;
- Ferguson;
- Adcockvale;
- Perridgevale;
- Kwaford;
- Walmer Heights;
- Walmer Downs;
- Walmer Township;
- Miramar;
- Mount Pleasant;
- Seaview;
- Clarendon Marine;
- Forest Hill; and
- Summerstrand.
Residents in all areas of the metro are urged to reduce consumption to less than 50l a day a person, and to avoid stockpiling.
Alternative supply in affected areas will be provided through water tankers where possible.
For details on the locations of these tankers, visit the metro’s social media platforms.
HeraldLIVE
Western parts of city to experience water outages
Image: 123RF/WEERAPAT KAITDUMRONG
Due to the high consumption rate, now at 270 megalitres a day — 40ML/d over the 230ML/d target — and the extraction restrictions, western parts of the city are likely to experience intermittent water supply, the metro has warned.
“Currently, the metro can only extract 30 megalitres from the Churchill Dam,” Nelson Mandela Bay water and sanitation director Barry Martin said.
“This will lead to a shortage of water in the western areas as the city will not be able to keep pace with the demand.
“The metro is not extracting any water from the Impofu Dam due to the relocation of the barge to a point within the dam that stores the most supply.
“Work is under way in this regard and is expected to be completed by July 29.
“Once restored, the supply from the stored area will provide water for a further 120 days.”
The warning means residents in the following areas may experience water outages, or low water pressure for a significant period until demand drops, and extraction resumes at the Impofu Dam:
Residents in all areas of the metro are urged to reduce consumption to less than 50l a day a person, and to avoid stockpiling.
Alternative supply in affected areas will be provided through water tankers where possible.
For details on the locations of these tankers, visit the metro’s social media platforms.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics