News

WATCH LIVE | Panyaza Lesufi outlines online application process for grade 1 and 8 for 2023 academic year

By TimesLIVE - 21 July 2022

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is on Thursday outlining the plan for the 2023 academic year online application process for grade 1 and 8 pupils.

The online application process is often faced with technical challenges that see a number of parents and guardians unable to apply as a result of glitches.

The first phase is for grade 7 pupils now in public primary schools applying for grade 8 and the second phase for grade 1 as well as grade 8 pupils not in grade 7 in public schools.

TimesLIVE  

 

