Warrant for De Lange’s arrest cancelled, bail extended for fraud case
Premium
By Riaan Marais - 21 July 2022
The warrant of arrest for fraud accused Stephanus “Fanie” de Lange was revoked after a miscommunication about his court appearance on Wednesday almost landed him back in jail.
De Lange, who faces fraud and theft charges to the tune of R4.5m, was a no-show on the day his trail was meant to start, prompting magistrate Lionel Lindoor to authorise a warrant for his arrest...
