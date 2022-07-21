×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Pupils urge crackdown on underage drinking

Motherwell scholars march in call for more police action in wake of tavern tragedy

By Yolanda Palezweni - 21 July 2022

Almost a dozen Motherwell high school pupils pleaded with the police on Wednesday to crack down on underage drinking while also paying their respect to the 21 children who died at the Enyobeni tavern in East London in June.

While the police agreed to act on underage drinking, Captain Raymond Ellie urged parents to play their part as discipline started at home...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Gift of the Givers officially open 13th borehole in parched metro
A walk through the lives of those left behind after the Marikana tragedy

Most Read