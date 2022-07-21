Pupils urge crackdown on underage drinking
Motherwell scholars march in call for more police action in wake of tavern tragedy
By Yolanda Palezweni - 21 July 2022
Almost a dozen Motherwell high school pupils pleaded with the police on Wednesday to crack down on underage drinking while also paying their respect to the 21 children who died at the Enyobeni tavern in East London in June.
While the police agreed to act on underage drinking, Captain Raymond Ellie urged parents to play their part as discipline started at home...
