News

Protesters won’t stop burning trucks until grievances addressed

Premium
By Guy Rogers and Yolanda Palezweni - 21 July 2022

Angry community members living near Addo Road have vowed to torch trucks until their calls for improved service delivery are answered.

But authorities have slammed the latest violent protests, which saw  another attack on a truck late on Wednesday afternoon. ..

