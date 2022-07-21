Police have blocked off Addo Road in a bid to quell the ongoing protest action.
Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the road had been closed by police since late Wednesday night.
According to Naidu, the decision was made to close the road to prevent any further losses or damage after protesters torched several trucks during the course of the week.
Motorists and truck drivers have been advised to avoid the area and wait for further updates.
Trucks are being diverted at Monument Crossing as it is too difficult and dangerous for them to turn around elsewhere, Naidu said.
“Police are continuously monitoring the situation,” she said.
The initial protest action, which started on Tuesday, saw protesters burn tyres along Addo Road before the first truck was set alight at about 6am on the same day.
A second truck was then set alight at about 11.45am, and another at about 7.30pm.
Between Tuesday and Wednesday six trucks were torched.
It is believed the protest action was spurred on by disgruntled residents demanding better service delivery, particularly electricity.
HeraldLIVE
Police block Addo Road to quell protests
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Police have blocked off Addo Road in a bid to quell the ongoing protest action.
Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the road had been closed by police since late Wednesday night.
According to Naidu, the decision was made to close the road to prevent any further losses or damage after protesters torched several trucks during the course of the week.
Motorists and truck drivers have been advised to avoid the area and wait for further updates.
Trucks are being diverted at Monument Crossing as it is too difficult and dangerous for them to turn around elsewhere, Naidu said.
“Police are continuously monitoring the situation,” she said.
The initial protest action, which started on Tuesday, saw protesters burn tyres along Addo Road before the first truck was set alight at about 6am on the same day.
A second truck was then set alight at about 11.45am, and another at about 7.30pm.
Between Tuesday and Wednesday six trucks were torched.
It is believed the protest action was spurred on by disgruntled residents demanding better service delivery, particularly electricity.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics