Multimillion-rand IPTS fraud trial delayed again
Premium
By Devon Koen - 21 July 2022
The multimillion-rand fraud and money laundering trial involving the metro’s crippled Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS) was hampered by yet another delay on Wednesday.
The Gqeberha Commercial Crimes Court heard that one of the accused, Nadia Gerwel, was not willing to allow the cross-examination of a state witness to continue without her lawyer, Danie Gouws, being present...
