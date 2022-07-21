George taxi drivers irate after impounding of vehicles
Premium
By Naziziphiwo Buso - 21 July 2022
Taxi drivers in George are crying foul after 19 of their vehicles were impounded on Tuesday because the drivers did not have operating licences.
And while the drivers acknowledge their lack of necessary permits, they say the municipality’s approach to the situation was heavy-handed as they are now without any source of income. ..
George taxi drivers irate after impounding of vehicles
Taxi drivers in George are crying foul after 19 of their vehicles were impounded on Tuesday because the drivers did not have operating licences.
And while the drivers acknowledge their lack of necessary permits, they say the municipality’s approach to the situation was heavy-handed as they are now without any source of income. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics