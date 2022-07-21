Load-shedding stages reduced this week
This week Eskom said power outages were expected to continue until the weekend at a reduced stage.
The power utility is implementing stage 2 load-shedding from 4pm until midnight on Monday to Thursday and stage 1 over the weekend.
“The stage of load-shedding for the rest of the period is dependent on returning generating units to service and will be confirmed closer to the time.”
Load-shedding “package” on the cards
President Cyril Ramaphosa said a “package of reforms” to address the power crisis would be announced soon.
Speaking at the inaugural Black Industrialists and Exporters Conference on Wednesday, he said black industrialists, like every other player in the economy, could not grow without a reliable supply of affordable energy.
“In particular, we need to act decisively and urgently to end the load-shedding that is causing such damage to our economy and such disruption to our society. Like every other actor in the economy, black industrialists can simply not grow without a reliable supply of affordable energy,” said Ramaphosa.
“Much has been done over the past four years to transform the country’s energy landscape and bring new generation capacity online, but that is not enough and we need to move faster. That is why I have brought together all relevant departments and entities to work on an integrated set of measures to add additional power to the grid in the shortest possible time.
“We are engaged in consultations with social partners on these measures and will soon be able to announce a package of measures that provides an effective response to our energy crisis.”
Eskom notes increase in nonpayment of electricity bills and illicit purchases amid load-shedding
As South Africans battle rolling blackouts, Eskom has noted an increase in nonpayment of electricity bills and illicit electricity purchases.
The embattled power utility referred to perpetrators as “zero buyers”.
“There is an increase in nonpayment of electricity bills and in illicit electricity purchases. Purchasing electricity from illegal vendors, tampering with meters and bypassing meters are illegal acts punishable by law.”
What is a 'zero buyer'?
A “zero buyer” is anyone who does not purchase electricity but consumes it freely, buys electricity from illegal/ghost vendors or tampers with/bypasses electricity meters.
The consequences for a “zero buyer”, among other things, include supply being cut off and reconnected for a fee of R6,052. The fee is payable in full before reconnection.
Eskom said “zero buyers” will not be assisted when reporting a fault and may face criminal charges.
“Those stealing electricity affect the quality of supply due to illegally connecting to the network.
“Overloading of transformers results in outages, thus inconveniencing paying customers and those lives [depending] on electricity. Productivity of companies is affected as a result of a lack of power supply, which may lead to job losses because of lost revenue.”
