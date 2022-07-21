Addo road closed until further notice because of protests
By Devon Koen - 21 July 2022
Continued protests along the Addo road by disgruntled residents of the Nomakanjane settlement near Motherwell have led to the police closing the road until the situation is stabilised.
Several trucks were looted and burned during the week...
Addo road closed until further notice because of protests
Continued protests along the Addo road by disgruntled residents of the Nomakanjane settlement near Motherwell have led to the police closing the road until the situation is stabilised.
Several trucks were looted and burned during the week...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics