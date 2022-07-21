×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Addo road closed until further notice because of protests

By Devon Koen - 21 July 2022

Continued protests along the Addo road by disgruntled residents of the Nomakanjane settlement near Motherwell have led to the police closing the road until the situation is stabilised.

Several trucks were looted and burned during the week...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Gift of the Givers officially open 13th borehole in parched metro
A walk through the lives of those left behind after the Marikana tragedy

Most Read