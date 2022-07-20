METRO MATTERS | Windvogel families at wits’ end over sewage flooding properties
By Yolanda Palezweni - 20 July 2022
For almost a month, Windvogel families have watched raw sewage lapping at their doorsteps.
To make it worse, residents have been forced to live with the sewage without running water for weeks...
