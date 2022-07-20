The perfect fit — from one heart to another

Sunnyside Psychiatric Hospital in Gqeberha donated the scarfs, beanies and blankets knitted by staff and patients to the less fortunate this week to commemorate International Mandela Month.
The hospital’s social committee, in celebrating the love late president Nelson Mandela had for children, handed over the warm winter woolies and collection of non-perishable food items and toiletries to the Sinethemba Children’s Care Centre in Korsten on Monday.
The donation was part of the hospital’s winter drive which started in April.
Patients from all over the Eastern Cape lovingly knitted about 50 beanies for the children under Sinethemba’s wing.
Sinethemba was founded by 60-year-old Signoria Qolani in 1995.
They provide a home to underprivileged, orphaned, destitute, abandoned and abused children.
Sunnyside occupational therapist and social committee head Joané Kritzinger said patients participated in the drive as part of their recreational activities at the hospital.
As they experienced the joy of giving, knitting also helped patients to relax.
Kritzinger said having their patients knit towards helping the less fortunate was something they believed to be highly beneficial.
“We wanted to do something continuous. The drive started slowly, but moved quickly over the past two months.
“We donated 50 beanies and there are 70 more we are looking to find homes for,” she said.
“Staff donated non-perishable food and toiletries, while patients [present and past] donated beanies, scarfs and blankets made with love.
“The children were so excited going through the bags to choose their favourite beanie.
“As an occupational therapist, I really value the power of activity, having fun and working as a team.”
A thankful Qolani said the children were over the moon when they received their beanies.
And the donation came just as the chilly weather settled over Nelson Mandela Bay.
“They are still wearing their beanies now and plan to wear them to school,” Qolani said.
HeraldLIVE
The perfect fit — from one heart to another
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
HeraldLIVE
