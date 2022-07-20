Pillay said her availability was limited to this session which started on Monday as she had other commitments in a tribunal not linked to this matter.
Outstanding ballistic report leads to yet another delay in Sindiso Magaqa's murder trial
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
The start of the ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa murder trial in the Pietermaritzburg high court was again delayed on Tuesday.
At issue is the ballistic report which defense council Shane Matthews said he was yet to receive from the state.
Matthews told the court an AK47 implicating accused number four has also yet to be assessed by an expert who is abroad.
Judge Kate Pillay expressed her concern over the logistical difficulties hampering the start of the trial.
On Monday, the case was postponed after Matthews filed an application for his client, Mlungisi Ncalane, 33, to undergo psychiatric evaluation.
Pillay said her availability was limited to this session which started on Monday as she had other commitments in a tribunal not linked to this matter.
The trial has been set down for three weeks. The politician was killed in a hail of bullets in 2017.
The matter has been adjourned to next Wednesday to allow the state to submit a ballistics report and further particulars.
Sbonelo Myeza, 39, Mbulelo Mpofana, 34, Ncalane, 33, and Sibusiso Ncengwa, 30, stood on the dock in the packed courtroom.
Ncengwa's lawyer told the court he was being denied food at the correctional facility. This was denied by a prison official present in court.
Matthews said Ncalane's mental health problems were caused by alcohol and marijuana abuse.
Outside the court, ANC supporters in party regalia continued to chant and sing.
