Murder accused blows kiss at elderly victims’ families
Premium
By Devon Koen - 20 July 2022
In an act of defiance on Tuesday, an allegedly murderous caregiver blew a kiss from the dock of the Gqeberha high court to the grieving family and friends of two elderly women found gagged and tied up in their retirement village.
According to the state, it took just more than six weeks of planning by five friends, including the caregiver, Nomgebisi Slangveld, and her lover, to allegedly plot the kidnapping, robbery and murder of Agnes Burns, 91, and Rosemary Langton, 87...
