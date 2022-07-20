The defence attorney in the rape trial of bishop Stephen Bafana Zondo on Tuesday suggested to the woman who accused him of raping her at a hotel that it was not Zondo who raped her but a well-known gospel artist.
However, the woman denied it, saying at the time of her rape she had not met the artist. She only met him in 2010 when she joined his group.
The woman, who is testifying in camera in the Pretoria high court, said on Monday she was 23 when she was raped, threatened and offered R75,000 for her silence by Zondo in 2008.
She told the court Zondo had called and asked that they meet in Vereeniging. She left work early that day, met Zondo and they drove to the hotel where the rape occurred.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the victim was herself a gospel artist.
On Tuesday she was quizzed on whether she had an agreement with a radio presenter to whom she revealed the incident that they would promote her CD.
She denied it and said she did the interview to talk about the incident, but when the presenter found out she is a gospel artist they played her song during the interview.
The witness denied she was influenced by Solly Poopedi, who used to be a member of the church, to approach the CRL Commission.
Bishop Zondo's lawyer suggests gospel artist, not Zondo, raped witness
Reporter
Image: Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Tumelo Mofokeng
The defence attorney in the rape trial of bishop Stephen Bafana Zondo on Tuesday suggested to the woman who accused him of raping her at a hotel that it was not Zondo who raped her but a well-known gospel artist.
However, the woman denied it, saying at the time of her rape she had not met the artist. She only met him in 2010 when she joined his group.
The woman, who is testifying in camera in the Pretoria high court, said on Monday she was 23 when she was raped, threatened and offered R75,000 for her silence by Zondo in 2008.
She told the court Zondo had called and asked that they meet in Vereeniging. She left work early that day, met Zondo and they drove to the hotel where the rape occurred.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the victim was herself a gospel artist.
On Tuesday she was quizzed on whether she had an agreement with a radio presenter to whom she revealed the incident that they would promote her CD.
She denied it and said she did the interview to talk about the incident, but when the presenter found out she is a gospel artist they played her song during the interview.
The witness denied she was influenced by Solly Poopedi, who used to be a member of the church, to approach the CRL Commission.
The woman said she heard about the commission on an online radio station in 2021 and was told that Poopedi can assist her.
“She told the court she would have reported the matter even if the accused had given her the R75,000,” said Mahanjana.
Zondo, who heads the Rivers of Living Waters Ministries, is accused of raping seven women and trying to bribe one to drop a case. He faces a total of 10 charges, including rape, indecent assault and defeating the ends of justice.
The cross-examination of this witness is expected to continue on Wednesday morning.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics