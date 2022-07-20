Amanda Black going back to basics for Nelson Mandela Bay fans
Award-winning soul singer to perform tracks from new album for first time in city
By Simtembile Mgidi - 20 July 2022
Put on your dancing shoes because award-winning Eastern Cape singer-songwriter Amanda Black will be performing her latest album, Mnyama (Black), live for the first time in Nelson Mandela Bay on July 30.
Black was excited to bring her The Mnyama Experience tour to Gqeberha, saying performing in her home province was different to taking the stage anywhere else...
