News

Search for aunt takes unexpected twist

Niece following tip-off helps others, but dementia sufferer missing for a month still not found

By Zamandulo Malonde - 19 July 2022

While looking for her missing aunt, a Nelson Mandela Bay woman stumbled across another missing person and managed to reunite her with her family.

Nandi Saki’s aunt Nontsikelelo Nqina, 73, who suffers from dementia, had been missing for a month when Saki took a stroll around Greenacres following a tip-off...

