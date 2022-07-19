Search continues for gang who robbed German tourists

Private security operatives scoured properties around the Kragga Kamma Game Park in Gqeberha on Monday after a German family holidaying in SA was robbed at gunpoint while staying at a chalet in the park on Sunday night.
While security guards searched nearby farms, looking for clues to the robbers’ whereabouts, the game park’s management has informed permanent residents of the incident and pledged to assist with the investigation.
Kragga Kamma Game Park co-owner Diane Cantor said they were shocked by the incident, but grateful that no-one was hurt.
“Park employees got a call from the guests at about 8pm telling them they had just been robbed,” she said.
“Luckily, the employees stay nearby and were on the scene within seconds.
“We are grateful for the response from the police and various private security companies who responded within a matter of minutes.”
Four adults and two children were inside the chalet when they heard a knock at the open sliding door.
When one of the tourists pulled the curtain aside, they were confronted by the robbers.
“One of the robbers had a firearm, while the others were armed with a panga and an assortment of other weapons,” Cantor said.
“They did not tie the guests up or hurt them in any way.
“They made their way through the unit very quickly, grabbing valuables, and left again within minutes.”
The robbers made off with cellphones, clothing, jewellery, a TV and other valuables.
However, they missed a cellphone in one of the tourists’ bags, which the family then used to phone park employees.
The tourists have declined to comment.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Kabega Park police were investigating a case of house robbery.
It is unclear how the robbers gained access to the park, but it is suspected they cut or climbed over the fence.
Cantor said it was believed that they had fled on foot as there had been no sign of a vehicle.
Tac Net owner Abri Pienaar said the company’s operatives were among the first to respond and quickly started searching surrounding properties.
“Our personnel ventured into one of the neighbouring properties where they heard one of the stolen phones ringing when phoned.
“However, we did not know who the property owner was and had no way of notifying the person of our presence.
“For safety reasons, we decided to call off the search until morning.”
Pienaar and some of his operatives continued the search on Monday.
They found several dilapidated buildings on an overgrown piece of land.
They made contact with the owner, who told them the buildings were supposed to be abandoned.
However, there were clear signs that people had been living there for some time.
Some of the buildings looked like they had been inhabited recently.
Fireplaces contained dirty pots and pans, and bedrooms contained old furniture and broken beds with stained mattresses.
In one of the houses, several handbags were strewn across the floor, while another had a dried porcupine carcass next to what looked like the remains of a cooking fire.
Two of the seemingly abandoned houses were locked with chains and padlocks.
“These ramshackle houses are clearly being lived in or at least being occupied sporadically,” Pienaar said.
“They provide a prime spot for criminal elements to stop over and stash stolen goods for collection later.”
The Kragga Kamma incident comes days after another house robbery in the vicinity, where the homeowner was also held up at gunpoint.
It resembles a string of robberies that took place on smallholdings in Theescombe, Seaview, Kragga Kamma and Greenbushes between July and October 2021.
“We cannot confirm if this is the same group, or another group that moved into the area, but we are investigating both possibilities and we will not rest until we catch the culprits,” Pienaar said.
Search continues for gang who robbed German tourists
