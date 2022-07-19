According to the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra), any patented medicine can be imported if already registered in SA.
“A person or company that wishes to import a patented medicine must apply to the health minister for a permit to parallel import a medicine,” said the authority.
The department's gazette states “a person shall only import a medicine or scheduled substance if such person- (a) is licensed in terms of the act to import medicines; and (b) in the case of unregistered medicines, is authorised by the authority to import such unregistered medicines”.
Sisulu's claim sparked a debate on social media, with many puzzled by it. Others questioned what kind of medicine Russia had that isn’t available in SA.
Redi Thlabi questions Sisulu's Duarte medicine claim
Radio personality Redi Thlabi has reacted to tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu's claim that she “secured” cancer medicine for the late ANC stalwart Jessie Duarte from abroad.
The ANC deputy secretary-general died on Sunday morning after a battle with cancer. She was laid to rest at Westpark Cemetery after a short service.
Speaking outside Duarte's house, Sisulu said she secured medication for the 68-year-old while on a trip to Russia but arrived too late.
“I was invited to Russia, and while I was there I tried to get medication for her. I succeeded but arrived home too late,” she said.
Reacting to the minister’s claim, Thlabi said it was a great injustice.
She claimed people who make the laws live differently to ordinary citizens.
“The honourable minister secured over-the-counter medication for cancer? From a doctor or pharmacist who hadn’t seen the patient? And she was able to transport it via customs without paperwork?” asked Thlabi.
“The people who make the laws live by different laws. You try that ... uzobona [you will see].”
Sisulu's claim sparked a debate on social media, with many puzzled by it. Others questioned what kind of medicine Russia had that isn’t available in SA.
