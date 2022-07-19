×

News

Ramaphosa to attend conference for black industrialists and exporters

19 July 2022
Amanda Khoza
Presidency reporter
President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the keynote address at the opening of the inaugural Black Industrialists and Exporters Conference in Sandton. File photo.
Image: GCIS.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Wednesday expected to deliver the keynote address at the opening of the inaugural Black Industrialists and Exporters Conference in Sandton, his office said on Tuesday.

“The conference will highlight how broad-based empowerment enables the growth and job-creation strategy, specifically on the value it adds to the economy,” said presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.

He said it would also showcase the progress of government measures in promoting access and transformation to more black industrialists in the economy and the opportunities offered by the Africa Free Continental Trade Area.     

Ramaphosa has been championing the programme which has empowered more than 800 black industrialists since 2015. 

Magwenya said in the evening Ramaphosa is expected to award outstanding black industrialists at the Presidential Awards for Excellence dinner.

