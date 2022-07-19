Poor management of transport company laid bare in court
Mistakes were made, admits former chair of company accused of receiving money meant for IPTS bus system
The former chair of a company that allegedly received funds meant for the beleaguered Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS) has denied knowledge of a 2010/2011 financial report which highlighted discrepancies in the handling of money given to Laphumilanga Transport Services.
Probed for answers on how hundreds of thousands of rand were allegedly paid out without procedure being followed, Mtutuzeli Madwara admitted that there had been a number of mistakes, but denied it had been intentional...
Poor management of transport company laid bare in court
Mistakes were made, admits former chair of company accused of receiving money meant for IPTS bus system
Court reporter
The former chair of a company that allegedly received funds meant for the beleaguered Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS) has denied knowledge of a 2010/2011 financial report which highlighted discrepancies in the handling of money given to Laphumilanga Transport Services.
Probed for answers on how hundreds of thousands of rand were allegedly paid out without procedure being followed, Mtutuzeli Madwara admitted that there had been a number of mistakes, but denied it had been intentional...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics