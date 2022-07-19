Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for a group of suspects following a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist on the R550 in Heidelberg on Monday.
Police launch manhunt after CIT heist
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN
Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for a group of suspects following a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist on the R550 in Heidelberg on Monday.
According to reports, a Fidelity cash van was travelling from Sky City Mall on the R550 when it was attacked by suspects driving a silver Mercedes-Benz, a white Ford Ranger, a silver Ford Ranger and a red BMW 1 series.
Police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said the suspects allegedly forced the security officials out of the van and robbed them of two firearms.
The incident occurred shortly after 5.30pm.
“The suspects placed explosives onto the cash van and took an undisclosed amount of money,” she said.
Mathe said Sedibeng tactical response teams responded and spotted the suspects on the R59.
The suspects started shooting at the members. No police officers were injured. Unfortunately, a civilian in a bakkie was shot and was taken to a nearby hospital.
“Members of the public are urged to come forward to assist investigations by calling the Crime Stop hotline number,” Mathe said.
