News

Partnerships pay off in flourishing Hankey citrus farm

Threepence shows what can be achieved through lasting co-operation, says agriculture minister

By Riaan Marais - 19 July 2022

When land claimants, commercial partners and the government band together it leads to profitable ventures, and agriculture minister Thoko Didiza believes a citrus farm near Hankey is a prime example of what these partnerships can achieve.

Didiza visited the Threepence Farm on Tuesday where seasonal workers were picking fruit destined for the international market...

