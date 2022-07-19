Partnerships pay off in flourishing Hankey citrus farm
Threepence shows what can be achieved through lasting co-operation, says agriculture minister
By Riaan Marais - 19 July 2022
When land claimants, commercial partners and the government band together it leads to profitable ventures, and agriculture minister Thoko Didiza believes a citrus farm near Hankey is a prime example of what these partnerships can achieve.
Didiza visited the Threepence Farm on Tuesday where seasonal workers were picking fruit destined for the international market...
Didiza visited the Threepence Farm on Tuesday where seasonal workers were picking fruit destined for the international market...
