Omotoso to wait for SCA ruling before trial can continue
Premium
By Devon Koen - 19 July 2022
After losing his bid to have judge Irma Schoeman recused, and for his prolonged case to be ruled a mistrial, rape- and human-trafficking-accused pastor Timothy Omotoso must now wait for a decision from the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).
Omotoso and his co-accused, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho, approached the SCA in Bloemfontein to appeal against Schoeman’s March decision not to scrap the matter from the court roll...
